Summer is in full swing and Fox Restaurant Concepts invites guests to savor the season with brand-new seasonal dishes at all locations of Culinary Dropout and The Henry in Arcadia.

At Culinary Dropout, guests can enjoy fun entertainment and patio games alongside the new refreshing dishes and cocktails. Meanwhile, The Henry in Arcadia effortlessly blends chic elegance with modern charm, serving up new menu highlights in an energetic and welcoming dining space.

Featuring everything from refreshed seasonal starters and entrees to deserts and cocktails, the arrival of the new menu additions features modern culinary delights with gourmet twists, incorporating international influences and seasonal specialties.

Summer flavors at Culinary Dropout include Strawberry & Spinach Salad, with golden raisin, snap pea, goat cheese, farro, garden herbs, smoked almond, poppy seed vinaigrette; Asian Crunch Salad, with purple cabbage, avocado, sesame, roasted cashew, Fresno, dried mango, Thai curry vinaigrette; Peking Duck & Shrimp Fried Rice, with orange miso sauce, red chili sesame butter, cashew, and a little bit of smoke; Wagyu Pigs in a Blanket, with honey mustard crème fraiche; Chicken Cacio e Pepe, with pecorino, cracked peppercorn butter and parmesan broth; and Pasta Bolognese, with tagliatelle, Italian meat sauce, parmesan and basil.

Situated on 44th and Camelback, The Henry offers a chic, contemporary environment where guests can always count on a warm welcome from baristas, servers and bartenders who know their orders by heart.

Highlights from the summer menu include Grilled Shrimp Taco Platter, with charred peppers and onions, sweet corn elote, guacamole, adobo salsa, house-made corn tortillas; Heirloom Tomato & Feta Salad, with romaine, cucumber, olive, Tinkerbelle pepper, red wine vinaigrette and za’atar; Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, with summer corn salad, remoulade, oven roasted tomato and lemon; Whipped Ricotta & Artichoke, with spring asparagus, mint, lemon chili and grilled bread; and Cinnamon Swirl French Toast, local brioche, whipped cream cheese frosting and cinnamon caramel.

Culinary Dropout boasts six Arizona locations, including at The Yard in Phoenix, 5632 N. 7th St. The Henry is located at 4455 E. Camelback Road. A second location will open at Uptown Plaza in spring 2025. Reservations are encouraged for both restaurants. Learn more at www.culinarydropout.com or www.thehenryrestaurant.com.