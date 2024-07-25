Tami Bohannon, president and CEO of Foundation for Senior Living (FSL), received the Award of Honor at Arizona LeadingAge annual conference May 17. She also was elected to the organization’s board of directors for 2024-25.

Bohannon has led FSL since 2022, the nonprofit’s first female CEO in its 50-year history. Under her leadership, FSL has expanded programs that reach 40,000 Arizonans statewide, tackling critical barriers to quality healthcare and housing.

Her background includes executive roles in organizations such as Catholic Charities Community Services, Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona, and the American Cancer Society. Learn more at www.fsl.org.