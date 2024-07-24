Six North Central Phoenix students each received a $3,000 scholarship from Desert Financial Credit Union in late May. In all, Desert Financial gave $192,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and adult learners throughout Arizona at the end of May.

“We are proud to have given away more than $1 million in scholarships to high school seniors and adult learners in the past eight years,” said Jeff Meshey, Desert Financial Foundation vice-chair. “An educated workforce increases economic opportunity for everyone in our community – which is why supporting education has been a top priority at Desert Financial since its founding 85 years ago.”

The scholarship program includes Community Service Scholarships for high school seniors who volunteer in their communities and Adult Learners Scholarships for adults ages 25 or older who are pursuing certificates or degrees. Nearly 250 Arizona students applied for the 60 available scholarships.

The North Central Community Service Scholarship recipients included Brooklin Curtis, Sunnyslope High School, who will attend Arizona State University in the fall to study civil engineering; Andrew Phillips, Brophy College Preparatory who volunteered 400 hours of his time in 2023 and plans to study aerospace engineering at Arizona State University; Ryleigh Mangundayao, Xavier College Preparatory, who plans to study public health at Arizona State University; and Daphne Maroney, Sunnyslope High School, who volunteered more than 115 hours in 2023 and plans to study biochemistry at Arizona State University in the fall.

The North Central recipients of the Adult Learners Scholarship included Amber Robinson, who is studying environmental science and sustainability at Phoenix College, and Rika Kuwahara, who is pursuing a master’s in education at Arizona State University.

To learn more about Desert Financial Foundation scholarship programs, visit www.desertfinancial.com/scholarships.