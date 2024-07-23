After 19 years in business, the beloved Carly’s Bistro on Roosevelt Row closed its doors on May 3. The owners, Carla and John Logan, have passed the torch to three local hospitality industry veterans — Mike Cheathem of Scapegoat Beer & Wine, DashTrack founder Jordan Hudgens and restaurateur Michael Bodow. Together, they will reopen the space, located at 128 E. Roosevelt St., as Industry Standard this fall.

“I went to ASU; Mike and Jordan are both born and raised in the Valley,” said Bodow. “This is a dream coming true in real time for all three of us.”

The Industry Standard co-founders, who are not only locals but enthusiasts of the neighborhood drinking and dining scene, say that they will offer an “elevated yet approachable menu that features seasonally focused dishes highlighting great diversity.”

“It’s an honor to take over this space, which holds so many memories for the residents of the neighborhood,” said Hudgens. “We intend to preserve the essence and legacy of Carly’s while introducing a menu featuring eclectic versions of classic dishes and local favorites with a twist.”

The team says that diners can expect to find hints of cuisines from around the globe prepared and presented in a relatable way along with a vibrant beverage menu. Cocktail recipes will be developed by Keifer Gilbert, who has created cocktail menus for the likes of UnderTow and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour. Guests can expect Cheathem’s expertise to be showcased throughout the wine list and craft beer selections.

“We’re constantly eating out, we love the food and cocktail scene in our city, and we love being part of it,” said Hudgens. “Industry Standard is for the neighborhood diners, and we can’t wait to showcase the very best of what the ‘industry standard’ should be — through exceptional food, beverage and, most of all, customer service.”

Industry Standard will remain open late to serve as the after-work venue for local hospitality professionals. Plans for events and industry-centered specials are already in the works. For more information, visit www.industrystandardaz.com.