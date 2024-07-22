Grand Canyon University transfer student and Phoenix resident Faith Jones is studying behavioral health with a purpose: to change the lives of those recovering from childhood trauma. To help her complete her education, the North Central Phoenix resident recently received a $5,000 Courtesy Cares Scholarship from her employer, Courtesy Chevrolet.

In addition to working as a billing clerk for Courtesy Automotive Group’s accounting office, Jones sponsors women recovering from codependency and childhood trauma. She says earning a Courtesy Cares Scholarship this year has alleviated financial stress and motivates her to help others. Courtesy Auto Group established the Courtesy Cares scholarship this year to invest in elevating the education of its employees and their family members.