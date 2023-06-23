The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that three improvement projects will require freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 23–26). The following restrictions are in place:

Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 26) for pavement improvement project. Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads plus Rose Garden Lane closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 as an alternate route. Southbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th Avenue.

Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to State Route 143 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday (June 24) for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound University Drive ramp to SR 143 closed. Detours: Westbound I-10 drivers can exit at 24th Street to access Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and can continue on westbound I-10 to access Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 26) for pavement improvement project. I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours this weekend.