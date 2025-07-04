The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is encouraging drivers to be prepared for the extended Independence Day weekend. If heading out on a road trip, ADOT wants travelers to know that contractors are not scheduling any full closures for construction or maintenance work along state highways over the holiday weekend. Click on the Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory Map for helpful safe driving tips:

Check your vehicle before your trip – especially tire pressure and engine fluid levels.

Expect the unexpected. Disabled vehicles, crashes or events such as wildfires can create highway restrictions.

Pack an emergency travel kit, including extra drinking water, snacks, a flashlight, extra batteries, blankets and small tool kit. Be prepared for changing weather conditions during Arizona’s monsoon. Dust storm? Pull Aside, Stay Alive!

Don’t speed or make unsafe passing moves. Buckle up and never drive while impaired.

Learn more at www.azdot.gov.

