An estimated 5,000 community members were joined by federal, state and local officials who gathered to celebrate the opening of the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub (SCE/DH) light rail expansion in Phoenix. The 5-mile extension represents an historic milestone for Valley Metro Rail marking the system’s evolution to a 35-mile two-line rail system. The A line now travels east/west and the B line travels north/south with weekday service increased to 12 minutes before 7 p.m.

The $1.34 billion project was made possible through strong federal-local partnership, with federal grants providing more than half the funding alongside Phoenix Transportation 2050 and regional Proposition 400 investments.

Community-driven public art is prominently featured throughout the extension, with 18 installations created by artists, who are predominantly local, reflecting the character and cultural richness of south Phoenix neighborhoods.

Learn more by visiting www.valleymetro.org/project/south-central-extension-downtown-hub.

