Students enjoy summer activities

Summer is typically a quiet time on high school campuses, but not at Brophy College Preparatory. In addition to summer school, the campus also hosts students from around the Valley for its Summer Enrichment program.

The school said, “From robotics to sports to the arts and beyond, Summer Enrichment is always a blast!” Overall, nearly 2,000 students are on campus this summer for high school classes, middle school academic enrichment, sports camps and service opportunities.

Brophy College Preparatory encourages prospective students to experience Brophy in person. The school offers campus tours throughout the year, an annual open house, a shadow program, information socials and more. For additional information, call 602-264-5291 or visit www.brophyprep.org.

MHP names new football coach

In late May, Madison Highland Prep (MHP) announced that Jason Black had been named the school’s new head football coach.

According to the school, Black is an Arizona native and a husband and father of four. He brings more than 18 years of coaching experience, primarily in football, with additional years in basketball and track.

“Coach Black is excited to take the next step at Madison Highland Prep, bringing his passion, leadership, and a strong work ethic to the program,” the school said in a social media post. “His goal is to build a team culture that instills pride, accountability, and unity – one that players, families, and the school community can be proud of.”

For additional information, visit www.madisonhighlandprep.com.

Xavier wins Director’s Cup

Xavier College Preparatory has been awarded the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Director’s Cup, the highest honor bestowed by the AIA to a member school, during the AIA Champions Gala held May 18 at the Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise.

This year marks the first time Xavier has received the Director’s Cup since 2006, when the honor was still known as the Blue Cup. The award recognizes not only excellence in athletics, but also a school’s achievements in academics, service, student leadership and overall participation in interscholastic activities.

The Director’s Cup is a celebration not only of student-athletes but also of scholars, student leaders and service champions. “This recognition goes beyond trophies and wins,” said Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, vice principal for Activities and athletic director. “It acknowledges how our young women lead – in the classroom, on the field and in the community.”

Also at the event, Xavier student Delaney Buckel, Class of 2025, was a finalist for the Best Student Activity Participant in Arizona.

Xavier names varsity flag coach

Xavier College Preparatory announced the hiring of Matthew Reum as the school’s new head varsity flag football coach. Reum, a 1998 graduate of Brophy College Preparatory and University of Arizona alumnus, brings a passion for leadership, athletics and mentorship to the Xavier community, the school said.

Reum works in the banking industry and brings a unique combination of professional discipline and athletic insight to the field. He was selected from a competitive pool of candidates for his outstanding qualifications, dynamic leadership style and deep belief in Xavier’s mission.

Reum is enthusiastic about joining the Xavier Gator community. “I have a love and respect for the game and the athletes who play it. I’m excited to compete with this current group of Gators and grow the game with incoming players for years to come!” he said.

Incoming MHP students can get tech, ID photos

All Madison Highland Prep (MHP) students are required to have a school-issued Chromebook, so the school will offer two opportunities in July for technology checkout and student ID pictures for incoming ninth-grade students. A deposit for the computer is required.

The first session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m., and the second one is on Tuesday, July 22, from 4-6 p.m. Both will be held at the student commons on campus. Students can stop by either one of these days to gear up for the upcoming school year.

Madison Highland Prep is located at 1431 E. Campbell Ave. For more information, call 602-745-3800 or visit www.madisonhighlandprep.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.