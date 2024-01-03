Glendale Union High School District

District holds career fair

The Glendale Union High School District is hiring for the 2024-25 school year. The district will hold the annual GUHSD Teacher Career Fair event Saturday, Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Greenway High School Media Center, located at 3930 W. Greenway Rd. Phoenix.

The district says that it is committed to hiring exceptional teachers and providing the necessary resources to enable them to achieve success and satisfaction while fulfilling the mission of the district. GUHSD provides a nationally recognized teacher mentoring program, extensive professional development opportunities, and supportive and collaborative teacher teams. Educators can also enjoy competitive salaries, a benefits package, loan forgiveness opportunities, and more.

To reserve an interview space, call the GUHSD Human Resources Department at 623-435-6017. To learn more, visit www.guhsdaz.org.

Support students through donations

There is still time to give back to GUHSD students with a tax credit contribution. By donating to a GUHSD high school or program of choice, residents can benefit students’ high school experiences and positively affect the community.

Arizona state law also allows residents to receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for contributions made to an Arizona public high school, which can be used as a credit against any state income taxes that may be owed (consult a tax professional for more information).

Married couples can contribute up to $400 when filing jointly; $200 per person if they are filing separately; and single individuals can make a maximum contribution of $200.

To make a tax credit contribution, visit https://bit.ly/3ZL18L9. Residents can also make a larger donation through the GUHSD Education Foundation, a 501(c)3. Visit www.guhsdaz.org/domain/50.

NJROTC team supports Assistance League

Thunderbird High School’s NJROTC team collaborated with the Assistance League of Phoenix. The event was led by Community Service Officer Cadet Meredith Arends.

More than 15 cadets dedicated three hours to assembling hygiene kits for those in need, which resulted in more than 1,600 bags of essentials.

Board honors Sunnyslope students, teachers, staff

Glendale Union High School District’s Achievement Above All events continue to highlight the excellence within the district and schools. Most recently, the GUHSD Governing Board honored Sunnyslope High School’s 2023-24 teacher, student, student group, support staff member, and volunteer of the year during a Governing Board meeting.

The recipients included teacher Leah Clark, senior student Cooper Shillington, Viking Views support staff Courtney Lawyer and volunteer Sarah Chandler. In honor of their achievement, each recipient received an award or certificate for their dedication to the school and community.

Madison School District

Six Madison schools named ‘Best’

U.S. News & World Report has named six schools in the Madison School District in their “Best” public school rankings for 2024. Madison Heights Elementary, Madison Simis Elementary and Madison Camelview Elementary received the “Best Elementary School” award and Madison Meadows Middle School and Madison No. 1 Middle School received the “Best Middle School” award. Madison Traditional Academy, which is a kindergarten through eighth grade school, was named in both the “Best Elementary” and “Best Middle School” categories.

According to U.S. News & World Report, “For each state, schools were assessed on their shares of students who were proficient or above proficient in their mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments. Half of the formula assessed the scores themselves and the other half incorporated the test results in the context of socioeconomic demographics.”

Madison School District serves students in preschool through eighth grade. The district offers a variety of signature programs including Visual & Performing Arts, Spanish Immersion, STEAM, International Baccalaureate, REACH – Profoundly Gifted and Traditional Academy, at both the elementary and middle school levels. To learn more, visit www.madisonaz.org.

District to host hiring events

Madison School District will host several upcoming hiring events for positions currently available and in preparation for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

There will be hiring fairs on Jan. 24 and March 20, when individuals can meet with school principals and district support departments.

On Feb. 6, the district will host the “Fall in Love with Madison – Employment Mixer Meet & Greet.” This event is an opportunity for individuals interested in joining Madison to learn more about working for the district, employee benefits and the opportunity to meet and talk with school and district leaders. Light appetizers will be served. This event is open to those interested in joining Madison as teachers, guest teachers, bus drivers, food service staff, custodial staff, before and after school program staff, school and classroom support staff and anyone interested in learning more about employment opportunities with the district. RSVPs are requested for this event.

To learn more about these upcoming events, available opportunities, employee benefits and more, visit www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Teacher receives ‘Pay it Forward’ award

Madison Meadows Middle School teacher Hugo Estrada-Duran recently received AZFamily’s “Pay it Forward” award. Estrada was nominated by David, a former student, to thank him for the impact he made.

“I would like to nominate Mr. Estrada because he goes above and beyond to teach his students. He’s an amazing tutor and a great mentor,” said David.

Madison Meadows Middle School offers the International Baccalaureate® Middle Years Program for students in grades 5-8. The program encourages students to become creative, critical and reflective thinkers. To learn more, visit www.madisonaz.org/meadows.

Osborn School District

Equity project team visits two district schools

Arizona State University’s Children’s Equity Project brought a large team to visit Encanto Elementary and Montecito Community School.

The Equity Project aims to study systems, policies and structures that impact the lives and development of young children. The team spent an entire morning touring both campuses. Their visit was focused on how the dual language program at Encanto and the Montessori program at Montecito support and uplift the district core value of equity. The team asked many questions, visited learning spaces and chatted with instructional staff.

The district said that both campuses were honored to host the Equity Project and look forward to future collaboration and partnership.

Learn more at https://cep.asu.edu or www.osbornnet.org.

Washington Elementary School District

Open house geared toward future kindergartners

Families of future kindergartners are invited to the Washington Elementary School District’s (WESD) upcoming Kindergarten Open House events. Offered at 27 locations, WESD schools will host their annual events Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. The events offer the opportunity for families to learn about WESD’s kindergarten program, meet teachers, explore classrooms and receive important information about the district’s KidSpace childcare program, transportation services and school meals.

To learn more about kindergarten enrollment, call 602-896-6950 or visit www.wesdschools.org/kindergarten.

Stanton receives Superintendent Award

WESD Superintendent Dr. Paul Stanton was awarded the All Arizona Superintendent Award for large districts by the Arizona School Administrators at the ASBA/ASA Annual Winter Conference.

The All Arizona Superintendent Awards recognize leaders in small, medium and large districts who exemplify the standards for educational excellence and serve students, staff, families and their community. To qualify, administrators must demonstrate outstanding leadership in curriculum and instruction, management of student activities, professional involvement, relations with the board, public, community, and more.

WESD celebrates students, staff

SUPER Kids and SUPER Staff honorees from Desert View Elementary School, Mountain View School and Sunnyslope School were recently celebrated for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the district.

WESD Superintendent Dr. Paul Stanton surprised each honoree at their school in front of their peers and colleagues. Students received a certificate and an award for a free pizza from Peter Piper Pizza, while each staff member earned a certificate and a $10 Amazon gift card courtesy of Veregy.

Students participate in Science Fair

Students from Royal Palm Middle School, which recently earned an “A” letter grade, came in third place at the Engineers of the Future science fair in Phoenix.

Designed to grow the next generation of engineers, the Valley Metro Engineers of the Future Virtual Program is an online STEM program with video-delivered lessons taught by engineer-mentors along with transportation-themed project builds. As part of the program, five different Valley schools in light rail communities made bridges out of popsicle sticks, which were then tested in a bridge-breaking challenge.

The winners from Royal Palm received a certificate of completion and wireless earbuds.

Teacher interview fair scheduled

Prospective educators are invited to learn more about WESD at an upcoming Teacher Interview Fair, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Arroyo School. The district currently has openings for elementary, middle and special education teachers.

The district offers a new starting teacher salary of $51,610, including performance pay and a mentorship program (with completion of the BEGIN program and earning performance pay), student loan forgiveness, multi-layer teacher support, professional development, medical, dental and vision benefits, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, and more.

To learn more and preschedule an interview, call 602-347-2622. Apply online at https://jobs.wesdschools.org.