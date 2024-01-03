Abrazo Central Campus celebrated the hospital’s 60th anniversary Dec. 4, kicking off six months of celebrations for the medical center in North Central Phoenix. Nurses, physicians and hospital staff were recognized as “family” and the heart and soul of Abrazo Central Campus.

Located at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the hospital opened in 1963 as Phoenix Baptist Hospital and became Abrazo Central Campus in 2015.

The hospital says that its legacy includes generations of caregivers who dedicated their lives to patient care. The hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Program opened in 1978, and many young doctors who trained at Abrazo Central and Phoenix Baptist went on to become physician leaders in the Valley.

“It is often said that healthcare is a team sport. It is more than that. It is family. Abrazo Central Campus is our family. We are a true community hospital and our commitment to providing quality healthcare for our neighbors remains strong,” said Abrazo Central Campus CEO Greg Pearson in a news release.

Hospital leaders also recognized the many community collaborations in attendance that are part of the Abrazo Central Campus family.

“As a community hospital, we appreciate the collaborations we have with EMS providers and first responders, our local schools and civic organizations, and education partners,” Pearson added. “With such deep roots in the North Central Phoenix community, we thank you all for being here today as we celebrate 60 years.”

