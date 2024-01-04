Five15Arts will present “Men Like Me” Jan. 5-28. The new exhibition features the recent work of North Central resident Harold Lohner.

Exploring themes of masculine identity and male relationships, Lohner’s monoprints push technical boundaries of scale and materials. His work is layered with pattern and color that both reveal and conceal his subjects, creating an environment for the viewer to explore.

An opening reception will be held First Friday, Jan. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Fife15Arts is located at 1301 NW Grand Ave. For additional information, visit www.five15arts.com or www.haroldlohner.com.