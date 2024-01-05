At its seventh annual fall fundraiser, the North Central Women’s League (NCWL) raised $7,000 to fund the social service organizations it supports, including Native American Connections Home Base Youth Services, Hope Women’s Center, The Assistance League and Sunnyslope School.

The Bubbles and Baskets fundraiser was held Dec. 7 at the Medlock neighborhood home of Amy Rhoden and featured a silent auction of 40 baskets – all created and donated by the club’s membership. The fundraiser was organized by Marguerite Brown, Sue Mulligan, Cara Campbell, Julie Anderson, Julie Furey, Lisa Gall, Jennifer Goettl, Mari Sickler, Leslie McKenna, Cindy Mero and Trish Shyman.

“The committee outdid themselves this year. While it was fun and festive the real highlight is our ability to impact the lives of the students, clients and residents of the nonprofits we support financially and by volunteering.” said Ruanne Hobaica, president of NCWL.

A popular stop with attendees was a permanent jewelry booth. Owner Sophia Sheehan of Heavenly Links contributed a $500 donation to NCWL from jewelry sales at the event.

To learn more about North Central Women’s League and how to become a member, visit www.northcentralwomensleague.org.