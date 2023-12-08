The Midtown Players, a creative arm of the Midtown Neighborhood Association, invites residents to join them as the present “Holiday Extravaganza,” scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9.

Hosted at Phoenix Financial Center’s Punchcard Building, 3443 N. Central Ave., the event will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and include music performances, holiday storytelling, food trucks and a holiday market — even a Santa sighting. Performances will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but donations to the nonprofit are welcome. For additional information, visit www.midtownphx.org/midtown-players.