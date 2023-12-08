The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that to limit impacts on traffic, shopping and the delivery of products during the holiday travel season, the department and its contractors will focus on scheduling work to avoid full freeway closures through New Year’s weekend. The is only one scheduled closure this weekend, Dec. 8-11:

The westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 is scheduled to be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 9) for freeway lighting work. The primary westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open.

Drivers should use caution, keep an eye out for highway workers and equipment while remaining prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through any existing highway work zones.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for additional information.