A holiday tradition that spans seven decades in Phoenix returns to North Central this year to help boys in the community enjoy some extraordinary experiences.

Troop 41 of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Canyon Council will hold its 74th annual Christmas Tree Lot again this year at 1104 E. Northern Ave. The lot opened Nov. 24 and will be open 5–9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

This year’s lot will include fresh cut trees from a small farm in Oregon. Despite price increases in the industry, the Scouts will keep prices low while providing a wide selection of trees for Valley residents along with holiday wreaths and supplies.

The lot will be staffed by more than 30 scouts in Troop 41, ranging from ages 11-17, who live in the North Central Phoenix area. Parents and scouts will contribute more than 2,000 volunteer hours this season to operate the tree lot, and many of the Scouts who participate receive a Salesmanship/Entrepreneurship badge as a result.

The Scouts hope to raise more than $20,000 from the lot this season to fund their trips. The Scouts encourage early purchases due to the shortage of trees nationwide.

For more information visit www.bsatroop41az.org.