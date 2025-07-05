Phoenix adults – especially the Valley’s older adults – who are looking to stay busy and give back to the community are encouraged to visit the Volunteer PHX website for current volunteer opportunities.

Currently, the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteer coaches for youth sports, including soccer, flag football, and t-ball. Their coed program serves children ages 3-12 years old, with leagues held at Rose Mofford Sports Complex (soccer and flag football) and Encanto Sports Complex (t-ball). The time commitment is one practice and one game per week (about 20 hours total for the 8-week season). Requirements include a mandatory background check/fingerprints, online training (NAYS), and a mandatory meeting before the season. Visit https://volunteer.phoenix.gov/custom/501/opp_details/3610.

In addition, volunteers are needed for the Sunnyslope Community Center’s annual Back to School event. Volunteers will assist with set-up, passing out backpacks and school supplies, face painting and line control for an event with 800 attendees. The event is Saturday, July 12, and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers will be needed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to get involved, email Jasmine at jasmine.young@phoenix.gov.

Lastly, the Youth and Education Office is looking for committed and passionate individuals 50 and over to assist second and third-grade students in increasing their reading fluency skills through the AARP Education Experience Corps. To learn about volunteering with this program, email ecphx@phoenix.gov or www.phoenix.gov/volunteer or call 602-256-4388.

To learn more and to find other opportunities visit www.phoenix.gov/volunteer.

