During the month of July, Arizona Humane Society is offering a special summertime discount of 15 percent off group dog training classes and in-home packages of two lessons or more.

Group dog training classes can be incredibly valuable for dogs who are on their journey toward being the best companion they can be. Training alongside other canines can support socialization, behavioral modeling, distraction discipline and many other benefits.

Classes offered include “Tricks,” where participants will learn over 10 tricks throughout the program and work towards a Novice Trick Dog title; “Scent Games,” a 30-minute class that provides an opportunity and outlet for the natural hunting and scenting abilities of all dogs, whether puppies or adults; “Puppy Socialization,” which provide a safe, secure and clean environment for puppies to practice important social skills with other pups of similar ages; and “Basics Obedience,” a class for dogs of all ages who are ready to learn basic manners like sit, down, stay, come, leave it and how to focus as well as not jump on people they meet.

In addition, private, in-home training lessons provide one-on-one guidance from an Arizona Humane Society trainer. This is a great option if your dog is most comfortable in your home, if your dog gets too distracted by other people/dogs or if driving to one of the facilities is not convenient.

Pet parents can use the code “STAYCOOL” during online registration for group classes. No code is needed when booking in-home private lesson packages. This special does not include in-facility lessons or virtual lessons. Learn more and sign up at www.azhumane.org/dog-training-classes.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.