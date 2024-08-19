Duet will host a Fall Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium Oct. 16, from 9-11:30 a.m. The event is geared toward family caregivers, who will learn the importance of resilience, self-care, and how to navigate familial conflicts.

“The Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium is a valuable event for any family caregiver,” said Ann Wheat, executive director of Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. “Each year, caregivers come together as a community to learn about navigating the caregiving journey with practical strategies and tools developed by professionals in the field.”

This year’s speakers are Dr. Frances Marcus Lewis, the Endowed Professor of Nursing Leadership at the University of Washington Medical Center and an elected affiliate of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, is at the forefront of shaping compassionate and effective care practices, and Amy Cameron O’Rourke, MPH, CMC, author and featured speaker at TEDxOrlando, with over 40 years of experience in the caregiving field, including two decades operating The Cameron Group.

Registration for this virtual event opens in August at https://duetaz.org/symposium, and is free for family caregivers. Caregiving professionals are also invited to attend for $15.