A new pilot recycling program from PetSmart helps old pet toys avoid the landfill by being recycled into new ones.

PetSmart is piloting a dog toy takeback program with West Paw, which manufactures eco-friendly, durable dog toys and pet treats in Montana. Pet parents can participate in the West Paw Join the Loop takeback program by bringing their retired West Paw toy, or other similar plastic or rubber toys, to the collection box inside their local PetSmart. The old toys will be fed back into the manufacturing process to make completely new, bouncy, safe toys. Other recyclable materials received also will be processed and made into something new, so they don’t end up in the landfill.

The PetSmart location at 1949 E. Camelback Road is participating in this program. For additional information, visit www.petsmart.com or www.westpaw.com/pages/dog-toy-take-back.