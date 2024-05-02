Hello, North Central neighbors!

May brings with it warmer weather and summer vacation – the perfect time to visit local libraries, which house so much more than just books. In this month’s cover story, we get to know four local librarians who break down why they love their job, their branch and why, if you haven’t visited recently, you should check out your library.

Also on the cover, we feature The Frederick, a #UniqueNorthCentral business where shopping and community come together. Trudy Thompson Shumaker introduces us to the group of women who currently call the reimagined 1963 office complex their retail home.

In School Days, we tell another story that began in 1963. That was the year a group of fourth-graders met their inspiring teacher, Joy Dyer — and they have stayed in touch for the past 60 years. And in Business, we catch up with business owner Laura Mittendorf who is moving her True Few Hair Salon to 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road — and bringing a few of her friends with her.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice caught up with Josh Garcia at Miracle Mile Deli. The landmark, family-owned restaurant will celebrate its 75th anniversary of serving Valley diners this month.

As always, you will find other community, business, dining and school news, as well as our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month. We hope that you enjoy our May issue, and until next month, all my best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net