Saint Mary’s Catholic High School announced the appointment of Kevin Finley as the new director of development. Finley, a proud alumnus of the school, has served as both a teacher and assistant principal at other Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Finley’s connection to the school and his understanding of its mission and values make him an ideal fit, the school said. In his role, Finley will oversee fundraising efforts, foster alumni relations, and help ensure the continued growth and success of Saint Mary’s.

For more information about Saint Mary’s, located at 2525 N. 3rd St., and its development initiatives, visit www.smknights.org or contact the school’s office at 602-251-2500.