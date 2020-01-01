Brophy students help at St. Vincent de Paul

Several Brophy College Preparatory students have been keeping busy helping others less fortunate in the community this summer.

A group of incoming Brophy juniors recently volunteered at The Society of St. Vincent de Paul as part of the service work students provide as “Men for Others.” The school welcomes students of all faiths and incorporates social justice formation throughout its program and curriculum. Residents around the Valley and world have been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 crisis and Society of St. Vincent de Paul offers services for homeless people, as well as medical and dental care for working poor residents, charity dining rooms, food boxes, thrift stores and other support.

Freshmen at Brophy start their formation as Jesuit-educated “Men for Others” by doing Freshman Breakaways, where they work at different Valley agencies and non-profit organizations and also via a partnership with Special Olympics that leads to a Game Day every spring on Brophy’s campus. Sophomores at Brophy participate in the Loyola Project, a program that lets them mentor and tutor younger students at different Phoenix schools. Brophy juniors must spend at least 40 hours over the school year doing meaningful service work around the Valley. Seniors have different options for giving back.

Typically students volunteer about 35,000 hours a year through the service and justice formation programs that Brophy’s Office of Faith and Justice runs. Brophy aims to develop intellectual competence, as well as a strong moral compass, leadership and advocacy skills as it teaches “Men for Others” to serve the world.