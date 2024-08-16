The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that, in addition to other closures, a long stretch of westbound Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area will be closed this weekend, Aug. 16-19, as progress continues on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. ADOT advises drivers to allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while these closures or lane restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19) for a traffic shift. All westbound I-10 on-ramps between Loop 202 and I-17 (Split) will be closed. Note : Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and the westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close at 8 p.m. Friday . Allow plenty of extra travel time. Detours : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can detour on eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to reach Sky Harbor Airport and the downtown Phoenix area. Note : Drivers also can consider detouring on westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 drivers traveling beyond the Phoenix area from the Tucson/Casa Grande area can use westbound I-8 to northbound SR 85 in Gila Bend to reach I-10 in Buckeye. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

(Santan Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Aug. 19) for a traffic shift. (Split) : . Allow plenty of extra travel time. Southbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19) for pavement improvements. Plan for southbound I-17 to also be narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Jomax Road. Allow plenty of extra travel time. Primary Detour : Southbound I-17 traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Jomax Road to travel around the closure. Please stay on the primary freeway detour and avoid using nearby streets. Note : Consider traveling during early morning or later at night. Note : No I-17 closures are scheduled for this project over the weekends of Aug. 23-26 and Aug. 30-Sept. 3.

in north Phoenix (Aug. 19) for pavement improvements. Plan for southbound I-17 to also be narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Jomax Road. Allow plenty of extra travel time. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Arizona Avenue and Gilbert Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19) for freeway widening project. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Dobson and Alma School roads closed. Detours : Consider alternate routes including eastbound Pecos or Germann Road. Note : The eastbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Price Road will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19). The westbound Loop 202 HOV lane will be closed between Gilbert and Alma School roads from 4 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 18) for freeway lighting work.

(Santan Freeway) (Aug. 19) for freeway widening project. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (right lanes closed) between Gilbert and Dobson roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 19) for pavement maintenance. Westbound US 60 on-ramps between Gilbert and Dobson roads closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time and consider exiting ahead of the work zone while ramps are closed and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue as alternate routes.

(Superstition Freeway) (right lanes closed) (Aug. 19) for pavement maintenance.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for more information.