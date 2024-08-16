Phoenix Boys Choir’s international choral composition competition, “New Works Rising,” is back for a third consecutive year.

Since its inception in 2022, nearly 200 composers have participated in this unique opportunity to create new music for boys and young men. The choir says that submissions have come from every corner of the globe and are adjudicated by an all-star panel of renowned choral composers, conductors, and educators.

This year, composers of all ages and nationalities are invited to submit innovative and accessible choral repertoire that reflects originality, creativity and imagination in the context of the choir’s 2024-25 season theme: “True North.” Submissions must be received by Sunday, Sept. 15, to be considered for one of three cash awards: $1,500 for first place; $1,000 for second place; and $500 for third place. The winning compositions will premier during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

More details about the 2024 competition and how to participate are available online at www.boyschoir.org/newworksrisingcompetition.