Southwest Center, a primary health and wellness facility located in Phoenix, has received a $25,000 grant to support their mission in providing affordable, affirming and inclusive services for diverse communities and all those seeking compassionate care, thanks to Health Care Advocates International’s The HCAI Fund. This funding will allow the center to cover patient’s out of pocket costs in addition to increasing access to services. Southwest Center is one of six organizations to receive funding in the most recent round of The HCAI Fund’s grant cycle.

While HCAI has informally given more than $2 million since it opened its doors in 2017, The HCAI Fund was launched in 2023 with the mission of providing financial support specifically to 501(c)(3) organizations that strengthen, serve and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Applicants that address basic needs, foster safety and wellness, fight stigma and discrimination and promote equality and education through programs and services are given consideration. The Fund is now accepting applications for its next grant cycle through Sept. 30.

For additional information, visit www.hcaillc.com/advocacy-programs/grant-program or www.swcenter.org.