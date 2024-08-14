Don Tamuty, a beloved former Madison Unified School District teacher, had one thing left on his bucket list, according to Lin Sue Flood, director of community engagement at Hospice of the Valley. The adventurous 95-year-old North Central Phoenix resident shared with his hospice nurse, Monisha Roe, that he would love to ride in a driverless car.

Roe and the rest of Tamuty’s Hospice of the Valley care team knew exactly how to fulfill that wish, Flood said. They booked a driverless cruise on Waymo One to take Tamuty out to a nice restaurant. He had a humorous send-off from his buddies at the Beatitudes Campus in Phoenix, where he lives. The guys were so tickled, they couldn’t resist a little teasing as they bid the fearless adventurer a dramatic farewell. “Good luck, Don,” they shouted. “We hope to see you again. You’re braver than we are!”

The World War II veteran was beaming as he sat in the passenger’s seat and giddily pushed the “Start Ride” button. The excitement ramped up when the Waymo pulled safely to the right to let a firetruck pass before he and Roe arrived at Biltmore Fashion Park for lunch.

The hospice nurse felt honored to share this fun experience with her patient.

“It’s pretty special when we can make a dream come true and bring a smile to someone’s face,” Roe said, adding wryly, “You know, we were all terrified initially, except for Don, but it was a smooth ride!”

The excitement grew when Tamuty’s joyride was shared on social media. Hundreds made comments thanking him for his military service and praising his spunk. Even the Biltmore Fashion Park chimed in, saying: “So happy you could join us for lunch! You rock, Don!” And Waymo shared his story with their 37,000 followers.

Tamuty’s daughter was thrilled to see her dad’s adventure “go viral” on social media, posting a message of her own: “A huge ‘thank-you’ to Hospice of the Valley for the great care, support and love they give to each and every one of their families! Love you, Monisha and the entire staff, we’re so grateful!”

Now a bit of a celebrity at the Beatitudes for blithely doing what many of us wouldn’t dare attempt, Tamuty says it was a day he’ll never forget.

“My golly,” he said, “it was wonderful…just too good to be true.”