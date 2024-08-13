The summer bruschetta throwdown returned to Postino WineCafé for a second year in July, and diners who want to get in on the next round of Battle of The Bruschetta, will want to stop by one of the establishment’s eight Valley locations.

The summer-long, bracket-style competition between four limited-time bruschetta recipes includes four out-of-the-box innovative bites. In July, French Onion (roasted garlic aioli, gruyere, braised white onions, melted brie) faced off against Berry Mascarpone (blackberry mascarpone, graham cracker streusel, macerated blueberry, lemon and powdered sugar). Battle number two, Aug. 1-31, places Buffalo Cauliflower (buffalo cauliflower, cambozola ranch yogurt, celery, chives) up against the Philly Cheesesteak bruschetta (roasted garlic aioli, chopped steak, caramelized onion and peppers, fondue, chili oil).

The winners of battle one and two will go head-to-head beginning Sept. 1, with the champion crowned Sept. 16. During each battle, guests can order two competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510 for each round. The champion bruschetta will earn a permanent spot on the Postino menu this fall.

All competing bruschetta were created by Postino’s executive chefs who are now sharing their recipes with Postino lovers nationwide. Last year, over 28,600 votes were recorded across the country, crowning “Mexican Street Corn” the winner, and earning it a spot on the current Postino menu.

In Phoenix, visit Postino Arcadia, 3939 E. Campbell Ave., or Postino Central, 5144 N. Central Ave. For additional information, visit www.postinowinecafe.com.