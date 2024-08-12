The North Mountain Healing Center (NMHC), a Community Bridges, Inc. (CBI) shelter that will provide 100 units to help Phoenix residents experiencing homelessness transition to housing, is anticipated to celebrate a soft opening in August. The shelter is located at 9414 N. 25th Ave.

In 2021, the city of Phoenix committed to an initial $4 million CARES Act funding investment in the facility, with Maricopa County investing an additional $6 million. Placements at the closed campus will be by referral only; no “walk ups” will be permitted. In addition, CBI says that both security and an EMT will be on-site 24/7, and around-the-clock staff will include a manager, supervisor and four or more behavioral health technicians.

The Maricopa County Regional Continuum of Care released its annual Point in Time Count Report in late May, and while there are some positives reported, 9,435 individuals were experiencing homelessness on the night of Jan. 22, 2024. The positive: 57 percent of those individuals were sheltered vs. 49 percent in 2023. In Phoenix, 2,701 of those individuals were unsheltered. The opening of the North Mountain facility may help alleviate some of the stress on the system.

Learn more at www.northmountainhealingcenter.com.