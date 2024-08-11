In its 67 years as a nonprofit, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has never cared for more pets at one time than during this extremely busy summer. With more than 1,600 sick, injured and abused pets in AHS’ shelter and Foster Hero homes, overcapacity continues to be an ongoing battle and the need for the community’s support has never been greater.

For pets like adorable little Bessy, a six-week-old domestic shorthair kitten, a temporary place to stay while recovering is the greatest gift she could receive right now.

Tiny little Bessy was transferred to the shelter from a local emergency animal clinic after she was found to be a sick stray. Upon examination in AHS’ trauma hospital, it was found that she was suffering from a bit of a kitty cold. Bessy has been receiving great care in the shelter’s Kitten Nursery and has been cleared to go to a Foster Hero home to continue her recovery journey while in a loving and quiet environment until she is ready for her forever home.

Being an AHS Foster Hero is a lifesaving venture with cases that fit every family and lifestyle. By bringing in one or more foster pets, residents allow AHS to continue caring for even more of the community’s sick, injured and abused pets by opening up much-needed kennel space.

For more information on how to become a Foster Hero for Bessy (pet number 781927) or any of the dozens of pets in need of foster, visit www.azhumane.org/foster to take the online orientation and apply.