One Mexican fast-food restaurant has opened and two new bar-centric eateries are set to open in and around the North Central area in coming months.

First up, Señor Taco Express opened its doors in June at 3215 N. Central Ave. in what was a Jack in the Box for decades. The Señor Taco story began in Cotija, Mexico over 60 years ago with owner Reynaldo Ruiz’s father David, who delivered fresh-baked bread to local corner stores and learned about the cuisine of the area. Twenty years later, missing the flavors of his home town, he launched Cotija’s Mexican Food in San Diego.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Reynaldo opened Señor Taco in Arizona in 2000. Built on the Cotija’s tradition, it has grown to 13 locations and features homemade, traditional Mexican fare. And now comes Señor Taco Express, which aims to offer the same authentic Mex menu. As the restaurant’s website says, “It’s Señor Taco with a little more andale and some rapido mixed in.”

Learn more at www.senortacoexpress.com or call 602-795-3858.

Next up is Dirtbag’s Phoenix, which is expected to open this month at 4801 E. Indian School Road. The popular hotspot opened in Tucson more than three decades ago, and while the Phoenix location will be under different ownership, according to reporting by Phoenix Business Journal’s Brandon Brown, it is expected to bring the original’s menu that includes huge sandwiches, burgers and healthier options to the new location.

Dirtbag’s will take over the former location of The Spot at Arcadia, which closed its doors in June. Also located at the address in Citrus Plaza is V’s Barber Shop, Bread Honey House and Elite Cleaners. All of the businesses share a 54-space parking lot, which has sparked some concerns from area residents. To address those concerns, the owners took to Instagram (@dirtbags_phoenix) in July to let residents know that free valet parking after 6 p.m. will add additional parking space, and they also encouraged patrons to carpool or use a rideshare service

Learn more at www.dirtbagsphx.com.

Over at the northwest corner of 7th Avenue and Missouri, The Bar is set to open a second Phoenix neighborhood location. The original, located 3174 E. Indian School Road, had a short-lived spinoff in Gilbert, which closed earlier in 2024.

The Bar boasts a subtle theme that honors “The Big Lebowski” and aims to offer patrons a “comfortable, independent, non-corporate setting” with a “soulful and genuine atmosphere [that] brings to mind a Midwestern feel.” Food menu items include a variety of wings, appetizers and sharables (including Wisconsin Cheese Curds), burgers, salads and more. The drink menu offers signature cocktails, everyday specials and event night and Sunday specials.

The second Phoenix location will open at 5508 N. 7th Ave. Learn more at www.thebarphx.com.