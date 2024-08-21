The city of Phoenix’s Human Services Department, along with three Phoenix councilmembers joined together with Be Well Health for an event to raise awareness on National HIV Testing Day, which was June 27 this year. The event also welcomed a new resource for the community to combat the spread of HIV and AIDS.

Vice Mayor Debra Stark (District 3), and Councilmembers Laura Pastor (District 4) and Carlos Galindo-Elvira (District 7) attended a ribbon cutting for the opening of a new clinic that focuses specifically on sexual health. The Be Well Health clinic is located inside Walgreens at 3402 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. The event included free HIV testing resources for HIV and AIDs care and treatment, and entertainment.

Last year, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a 20 percent statewide increase in new HIV cases. Testing helps individuals get the care and resources they need to lead otherwise normal lives and bring the virus to a state where it is not transmittable.

The event was held in partnership with the city’s Fast-Track Cities Initiative, which aims to strengthen HIV programs and leverage resources to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. For additional information, visit www.bewellhealthaz.com.