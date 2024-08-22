Arizona Financial has been ranked number one in Arizona on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2024 ranking lists the institutions that stood out for fulfilling the unique financial needs and expectations of their local communities thereby being most valued by residents of each state.

Founded in Arizona in 1936, Arizona Financial is a $3.3 billion not-for-profit financial cooperative providing banking services to more than 165,000 member/owners. In North Central, visit the Colonnade Branch, 1945 E. Camelback Road. Learn more at www.arizonafinancial.org.