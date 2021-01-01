Food drive garners support for St. Mary’s

The staff at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in June pitched in to help feed hungry kids over the summer by donating more than 7,700 servings of cereal to St. Mary’s Food Bank through Abrazo’s Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.

The annual drive, which ran from June 7-14, collects donations of cereal and money to help feed hungry children as they head into summer months without the benefit of the breakfast that often is provided at school. According to St. Mary’s Food Bank, one in four children in Arizona grow up in poverty with food insecurity, which is the lack of consistent access to adequate food.

“The community has been supportive of our health care heroes during the pandemic, and the cereal drive is a way we can show gratitude and give back to families in need,” Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital President Phil Fitzgerald said. “Many families are facing food insecurity, and during the summer children may not have access to nutritious meals through school lunch programs.”

