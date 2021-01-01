Help catch those porch pirates

You can help deter package theft and other crimes in your neighborhood by joining Virtual Block Watch, a voluntary program in which stored video from your security cameras is accessed, with your permission, by the Phoenix police to investigate crimes. There is no live feed access. Once registered, the police will contact you to request footage for any ongoing investigations in your area.

Virtual Block Watch is one of the Phoenix Police Department’s crime prevention and investigation tools that relies on partnerships between police and the community. Registering your camera not only helps you protect yourself, your family and your community and deter crime, but assists the department in its overall crime prevention strategy in your neighborhood.

Registration is simple and only takes about 10 minutes to complete. You will provide basic information and tell the police department where your cameras are located. There is no cost associated with registration and your information is confidential. You may withdraw your registration at any time.

Once you have completed the registration and verification process, a member of the department will follow up with you to confirm your registration. At this point, you will also receive a Virtual Block Watch window decal to display in your home or business.

You will be contacted by police personnel (by phone or email) only if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of your security camera. Police personnel, if necessary, may request a copy of any video captured by your camera, which could assist in the investigation of a crime.

To register visit https://www.phoenix.gov/police/virtualblockwatch-form.