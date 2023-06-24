As the temperatures rise, Phoenix renters who find their cooling units are not keeping up with the heat can turn to the City of Phoenix for help.

The Cooling Ordinance from Phoenix City Code, Chapter 39-5, requires landlords to provide reasonable cooling to rental housing units. Landlords are required to keep rental units at 82 degrees or cooler for units with air conditioning, or 86 degrees or cooler for evaporative coolers.

To speak with a counselor about your rights or to report an AC violation, call the City of Phoenix Landlord and Tenant Program at 602-262-7210. For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/landlordandtenantinfo.