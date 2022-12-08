Chamber to host pet adoption event

The Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation will host its Winter Pet Adoption Event in conjunction with PACC911, Phoenix Metro Chamber of Commerce and Floor & Décor, Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Floor & Decor, located at 5880 W. Bell Rd., Glendale. One hundred prize bags will be given to those who adopt pets at the event. Attendees can also participate in a silent auction and raffle, and donations of pet food, toys or supplies will be accepted to distributed to PACC911 and its animal welfare partners.

For more information, visit www.pmc.foundation or www.pacc911.org.