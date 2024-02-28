Rise Uptown Hotel is welcoming spring in Arizona with a Maker’s Market, scheduled for Saturday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers can browse goodies from 11 local vendors, enjoy a complimentary yoga class guided by Desert MVMT at 10 a.m. on the event lawn, and even visit with some adoptable dogs that will be on-site with PACC911.

Participating local vendors include Milky Candle Company, Form Floral, Rock Scissors Paper, Voyager Bake Shop, Thuy Ceramics, Mollz to the Wallz, Irasema’s Accessories, Good Karma Photo, Hola Chica and Modern Moon.

Rise is located at 400 W. Camelback Road. For additional information about this and other upcoming events, visit www.riseuptownhotel.com/events-calendar.