Night owls who are looking for the occasional coffee (or adult beverage) and a quick bite may want to head over to Provision at 7th Street and Missouri. The restaurant is offering an Evening Bites menu three days a week during extended hours for those who want a little late-night nibble.

The Evening Bites menu is offered Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Provision 7th Street is located at 711 E. Missouri Ave., #115. For more information, call 602-704-7211 or visit www.provisioncoffee.com.