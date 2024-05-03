This Mother’s Day, May 12, Valley restaurants and resorts are rolling out the red carpet for those moms, grandmas, aunts and other beloved mother figures in our lives with brunch events, special menus and more. Still looking for a special way to spoil Mom her day? Here is a roundup of dining options in and around North Central.

Gift giving gets delicious

Give the gift of brunch, bacon and mimosas this Mother’s Day. Local breakfast franchise Over Easy is stacking pancakes and gift cards with a promotion designed to treat Valley moms. When guests purchase a $50 gift card online, they get $10 off with promo code GC4MOMS. The deal is valid Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, for online purchases only.

In Phoenix, find Over Easy at 4730 E. Indian School Road. Call 602-468-8907 of visit www.eatatovereasy.com.

Say ‘cheers’ to Mom at Broken Yolk

On Mother’s Day, Broken Yolk Café invites guests to raise a glass to Mom with the exclusive Pink Mimosa. This refreshing cocktail special features Wycliff Sparkling and Monin Raspberry Puree. Broken Yolk’s Pink Mimosa is available all day long for just $5 each.

In Phoenix, visit Broken Yolk at 1928 E. Highland Ave., #SF01. For more information, call 480-389-3303 or visit www.brokenyolkcafe.com.

Sip, sip hooray—it’s time to celebrate moms

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are featuring drink and brunch specials in honor of Mother’s Day. Diners can enjoy the specials between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Raise a glass to Mom with cocktails including Heather’s Boss Cosmo, Mommyjito and Vanilla-Peach Bellini. Brunch menu options include Bananas Foster Dutch Baby, Arizona-Style Frittata, Avocado Toast, The BEC, Breakfast Burger, Match Breakfast with bacon, Shakshuka in a bread bowl, Bagel and Lox and Crispy Parmesan Egg and creamy polenta.

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar are located at 1100 N. Central Ave. For information, call 602-875-8000 or 602-875-8080, or visit www.foundrehotels.com or www.matchphx.com.

Dine day or evening at Phoenix City Grille

Phoenix City Grille will offer two ways to celebrate moms.

Dinner specials include Filet Oscar and Pan-Roasted Chula Seafood Wild Alaskan Halibut. Moms will receive a complimentary flower during their dinner experience. Dinner specials will be available from 3 p.m. through close.

For those who prefer to kick off their Mother’s Day dining earlier, Phoenix City Grille’s hearty brunch menu will be served on Mother’s Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners can enjoy brunch features such as PCG’s popular quiche, breakfast burrito, heritage wheat pancakes and more along with special brunch mimosas and cocktails with which to cheers to Mom.

Phoenix City Grille is located at 5816 N. 16th St. For additional information, call 602-266-3001 or visit www.phoenixcitygrille.com.

Postino celebrates wine-loving moms

Postino invites wine-loving mommas to stop in to enjoy a Lavender Spritz for a limited time only on May 11-12. Featuring the Mommenpop Meyer Lemon Pop Aperitif.

The restaurant also is offering gift memberships to Wine Cult, Postino Winecafe’s wine club, which includes four hand-picked wines, four times a year plus a $50 gift card at sign up and a monthly complimentary glass of wine. For Mother’s Day pricing, visit www.postinowinecult.com. Use code MOM30 for $30 off when you sign up or gift a year-long Wine Cult membership. Code can be redeemed from April 29 through May 12.

Postino has two locations in Phoenix. Visit www.postinowinecafe.com for information.

Experience a Royal Mother’s Day

Royal Palms Resort and Spa invites residents to celebrate the influential women in their life by treating her to a decadent three-course brunch at T. Cook’s, or at the resort’s Banquet Buffet including a flavorful array of brunch favorites.

T. Cook’s will serve a plated, three-course, prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch, while the Banquet Buffet will be buffet style in the resort’s ballrooms. They each have separate reservations, and both are offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa is located at 5200 E. Camelback Road. For additional information, call 602-808-0766 or visit www.royalpalmshotel.com/happenings/mothers-day.

Fiesta-style menu offered at The Mexicano

Enjoy a special brunch menu that will be offered Friday, May 10, (Mexican Mother’s Day) through Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with live entertainment from local DJs, the Mother’s Day brunch will feature a special menu including Concha French Toast, Tres Leches Pancakes, Shrimp Fajita Frittata, Mexicano Scrambler, Birria Scrambler, Brunch Burrito, Longonisa and Potato Enchiladas and Avocado Toast.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made online at www.themexicano.com. The Mexicano is located at 4801 E. Cactus Road. For additional information, call 602-812-2100.

Celebrate like it’s a Roman holiday at The Rosticceria

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mother’s Day, guests can indulge in a special brunch menu with dishes including 10-layer Breakfast Lasagna and Lamb Osso Bucco, all while enjoying live music.

The Mother’s Day brunch menu includes Sausage Frittata, 10-Layer Breakfast Lasagna, Panettone French Toast, Lamb Osso Bucco, Strawberry Souffle Pancake and Shrimp & Grits.

The Rosticceria is located at 12811 N. Tatum Blvd. Reserve a table online at www.therosticceria.com. For additional information, call 480-916-0116.

Treat Mom in style at Sicilian Butcher, Baker

The modern-casual Italian restaurant is offering a specialty Mother’s Day menu Wednesday, May 8, through Sunday, May 12, at all three Valley locations. Mother’s Day hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The limited-time only Mother’s Day menu includes Lobster Tagliatelle, Cast Iron Baked Gnocchi and Lamb Ragu Pappardelle. In addition, sister location The Sicilian Baker will offer Strawberry Tiramisu May 8-14 in honor of Mother’s Day.

In Phoenix, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker are located at 15530 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 160. For more information, call 602-775-5140 or visit www.thesicilianbutcher.com.

Raise a glass to mom at Hash Kitchen

The a.m. eatery will celebrate moms with a specialty cocktail shaken up just for them. On Sunday, May 12, Moms can sip on the limited-time “Raise a Glass” cocktail made with vanilla vodka, Amaretto, Bailey’s and Blue Curacao.

In North Central, visit the Arcadia Gateway location, 4315 E. Indian School Road. Call 602-612-5580 or visit www.hashkitchen.com for additional information.