Simply Three, a dynamic pop trio known for infusing classical instruments with electrifying energy, is set to perform with the talented young men of the Phoenix Boys Choir. This groundbreaking concert, titled “Skyward,” promises to be a genre-bending experience that defies expectations and pushes the boundaries of music.

The choir will join the trio for renditions of pop hits including the pop group’s take on Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” and Coldplay’s “Fix You/Clocks.”

“Skyward” will be performed May 10 at 7 p.m. at Mesa Arts Center and May 11 at 3 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are on sale at www.boyschoir.org.