“Half of all women over 50 will experience a bone break due to osteoporosis,” says Jayson Brightwell, owner of OsteoStrong. “Even more frightening, the one-year mortality is similar to breast cancer.”

Brightwell says that he is on a mission to revolutionize the approach to wellness, focusing on the skeletal system — the body’s foundation. His company, with locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale, focuses on improving bone density, easing back pain, and boosting balance, all through a quick 15-minute session each week.

He says that what makes OsteoStrong stand out isn’t just the cutting-edge, drug-free methods, but the warmth, the bone health education offered to the community. The goal: better posture, more energy, less discomfort and more.

“OsteoStrong’s holistic stance helps you make sense of pillars of bone health like nutrition, hormonal balance, stress management, and quality sleep,” Brightwell added.

May marks National Osteoporosis Awareness Month and the company is opening its doors with two events. The Echolight Bone Imaging events, May 3-9, offers an accurate way to assess bone health and measure a five-year fracture risk, all without the use of X-rays. The cost is $225. In addition, the Arcadia location, 3301 E. Indian School Road, will host an open house event from 2-4 p.m. May 19, offering the opportunity to meet the team, learn about the company’s approach and more.

For more information, visit www.osteostrongscottsdale.com. Contact the Arcadia location at 480-428-1011.