Spread love to seniors despite visiting bans

The Coronavirus might leave you feeling isolated if you live in a senior living community that has prohibited outside visitors in order to try to reduce the spread of the virus.

But there are many ways you can stay connected with family members and friends while keeping your mind occupied during this period of limited in-person contacts.

Share a virtual meal with your loved ones. AARP suggests that you all order through a meal delivery service including DoorDash or Grubhub and then talk on the phone while eating simultaneously. Or ask your grandchildren to help you set up a FaceTime book club.

Apple’s FaceTime lets you see and talk to people via iPhones, iPads and Macintosh computers. If you want to chat with others online, learn about the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, gain tips on managing anxiety and find other support, visit aarpcommunityconnections.org. Request a friendly call for yourself or a loved one from an AARP volunteer by calling 888-281-0145.