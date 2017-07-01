Stay home if you test positive for COVID-19

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health said if you test positive for COVID-19 you need to stay in home isolation for seven days after you took the test. After seven days, if you still have a fever and other symptoms of an infection, you should stay home until those issues and the fever have gone for at least 72 hours.

If you have a fever and respiratory problems but have not tested positive for the Coronavirus, you need to stay home and away from others until 72 hours after your fever and symptoms of acute infection have disappeared.