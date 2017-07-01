North Central News

 
Home / Kids & Families / Explore scientific experiments online

Explore scientific experiments online

May 2020

Looking for ways to keep your children enthusiastic and engaged in science while schools are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

The California Science Center has posted free scientific experiments and lessons for youths anywhere in the world at californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science. You may find recipes and directions for making pancakes, candy and homemade ice cream. The website also has a “fermentation investigation” where you and your children may aim to make your vegetables healthier by mixing carrots with distilled water, sea salt and other ingredients.

 

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Our Advertisers

 
 