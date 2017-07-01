Explore scientific experiments online

Looking for ways to keep your children enthusiastic and engaged in science while schools are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic?

The California Science Center has posted free scientific experiments and lessons for youths anywhere in the world at californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science. You may find recipes and directions for making pancakes, candy and homemade ice cream. The website also has a “fermentation investigation” where you and your children may aim to make your vegetables healthier by mixing carrots with distilled water, sea salt and other ingredients.