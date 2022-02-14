Celebrate Black History Month at Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is celebrating Black History Month with programs and events dedicated to celebrating the contributions that Black people make to our society and communities.

Throughout the month, visitors will be able to find music, art, books and activities celebrating Black history, including artist Aaron Allen Marner’s first solo Museum exhibit, “The Language of Flowers.”

A native Phoenician, Marner’s approach to portrait and figurative painting ranges from using collage style, vibrant, colorful, hues while often adding geometric shapes and aspects of nature, giving views a sense of abstraction and surrealism. The purpose of his work often is to convey his experiences and give viewers a sense of power and emotion. His mission is to inspire youth as well as anyone who dreams of becoming an artist.

“The Language of Flowers” will be on view at the Museum Feb. 8–March 6.

Visitors can also visit the Star Bar on the 2nd floor to read and learn about prominent Black Americans and their contributions, both past and present, in celebration of Black History Month.

From Feb. 21–27, visitors to the Art Studio will be able to follow the example of the great Alma Woodsey Thomas, African American artist and teacher and create their own watercolor, abstract masterpiece in the Art Studio.

Programs and entry into “The Language of Flowers” are free with paid Museum admission of $16 per person. Members and children under the age of 1 are free. Masks are required for all visitors ages 2 and up, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is located in the historic Monroe School Building at 215 N. 7th St. in downtown Phoenix. For more information visit www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org.