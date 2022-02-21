OneAZ opens applications for Community Impact Grants Feb. 21

The application process for the OneAZ Community Foundation’s 2022 Community Impact Grants will open Feb. 21.

This year, $5,000 will be awarded to 50 nonprofit organizations that positively impact communities served by OneAZ. This represents more than double the amounts awarded in 2021. Applications are due by April 1, 2022.

To be eligible to receive a grant, nonprofits must be registered as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization with a program or initiative that aligns with one of the Foundation’s Five Pillars of Support: Children’s Health, Food Banks, Financial Literacy, Veterans’ Interests, Local Youth Programs.

In 2021, the Foundation awarded $292,000 in grants — the highest annual amount ever — to 100 local nonprofits across Arizona. Funding for the Community Impact Grant program is made possible due in large part to OneAZ members’ debit card use. Each time a member swipes their debit card, one cent is donated to the Foundation. Since 2015, the OneAZ Community Foundation has provided almost $750,000 in grants and funding to Arizona nonprofit organizations through this funding and other donations.

Arizona nonprofit organizations may apply for a grant at www.oneazcu.com/foundation