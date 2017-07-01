Destress with yoga in free local classes

Get in shape and relax at free yoga classes offered in the area.

Stretch and bend while listening to jazz music Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, April 19 at Civic Space Park.

All ages and experience levels may attend the classes at the park at 424 N. Central Ave., presented by the city of Phoenix and DiRTYOGA. To learn more, call 602-262-6412.

Provision Coffee offers free yoga classes every Monday to the community through Monday, April 27 in partnership with Lululemon. Classes are held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The coffee shop is located at 4501 N. 32nd St. Instructors are from local yoga studios. To learn more, visit provisioncoffee.com.