In its February list of 2024 Top Music Venues, Billboard named The Rebel Lounge as its “Best Venue Under 500-Capacity.” Billboard said that the list of 26 venues represents those “that artists clamor to play and fans gather at to enjoy.” The selections were divided by region and venue type.

Located at 2303 E. Indian School Road, The Rebel Lounge is a live music venue housed in what used to be the home to The Mason Jar. Stephen Chilton of Psyko Steve Presents took over the building in 2015 to turn it into The Rebel Lounge.

Learn more at www.therebellounge.com.