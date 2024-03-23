The Area Agency on Aging offers a variety of programs that not only help older adults — from a 24-hour help line, in-home services and benefits assistance — but also supports those who care for them.

The organization’s Family Caregiver Support Program supports family members caring for loved ones by providing respite, case management, community education and support groups. Exclusive web-based caregiver education and training is also available through the Agency’s Trualta page.

The organization also produces a resource guide that includes an alphabetical listing by subject of area services and providers. A downloadable PDF is available on the website and a hard copy can be mailed upon request.

For assistance, contact the 24-hour Senior Help Line, 602-264-HELP (4357). For more information, visit www.aaaphx.org.